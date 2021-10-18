Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Have A Secret Text Code

“Now I’ve given it away. But I have another one.”
An Oscar-worthy classic — in my humble (and correct) opinion — the fantasy-comedy sees mother-daughter duo Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) switch bodies. The movie also features rock music, antics galore, and 2000’s king Chad Michael Murray! What’s not to love?!
Well, in a Friday interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Halloween Kills star revealed that she and Lindsay still keep in touch. What’s more — they have a secret text code to guard against scammers pretending to be each other.
It all started with Justin Timberlake’s lead single “Like I Love You,” from his debut album Justified. (I’ll pause here to let you soak in how extremely 2000’s that previous sentence was.)
Jamie explained how the actors were trying to learn the lyrics while filming a scene. “Lindsay and I were doing a scene in a car and there was a lot of time in between takes,” she said. “And there’s a rap in the middle of that song by Clipse. She and I were trying to learn the words. And we were sitting there with a pad.”
“We were writing them down, and then we would do the scene, and then we’d play the song and try to lip-sync the few words that we knew,” she continued. “I’m telling you, we laughed. And that is my secret code with her. ‘What was the song we were lip-syncing to in the car?'”
At which point, I’m sitting here thinking, “No, Jamie, you gave away the code! Did Lindsay even authorize this?!” But, not to worry, there’s a backup. “Now I’ve given it away,” she added. “But I have another one.”
What song do you think the backup is? Perhaps, TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Or, maybe, a Britney Spears track. Feel free to theorize in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!