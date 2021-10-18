Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Have A Secret Text Code

Jamie explained how the actors were trying to learn the lyrics while filming a scene. “Lindsay and I were doing a scene in a car and there was a lot of time in between takes,” she said. “And there’s a rap in the middle of that song by Clipse. She and I were trying to learn the words. And we were sitting there with a pad.”



©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

For those who don’t know, Clipse is a hip-hop duo featuring rappers Pusha T and No Malice.