Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Have A Secret Text Code

Dear readers, allow me to jog your memory about a certain 2003 Disney film called Freaky Friday.


©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

An Oscar-worthy classic — in my humble (and correct) opinion — the fantasy-comedy sees mother-daughter duo Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Anna (Lindsay Lohan) switch bodies. The movie also features rock music, antics galore, and 2000’s king Chad Michael Murray! What’s not to love?!


©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Well, in a Friday interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Halloween Kills star revealed that she and Lindsay still keep in touch. What’s more — they have a secret text code to guard against scammers pretending to be each other.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for dcp, James Gourley / Getty Images

It all started with Justin Timberlake’s lead single “Like I Love You,” from his debut album Justified. (I’ll pause here to let you soak in how extremely 2000’s that previous sentence was.)


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

Jamie explained how the actors were trying to learn the lyrics while filming a scene. “Lindsay and I were doing a scene in a car and there was a lot of time in between takes,” she said. “And there’s a rap in the middle of that song by Clipse. She and I were trying to learn the words. And we were sitting there with a pad.”


©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

For those who don’t know, Clipse is a hip-hop duo featuring rappers Pusha T and No Malice. 

“We were writing them down, and then we would do the scene, and then we’d play the song and try to lip-sync the few words that we knew,” she continued. “I’m telling you, we laughed. And that is my secret code with her. ‘What was the song we were lip-syncing to in the car?'”


©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

At which point, I’m sitting here thinking, “No, Jamie, you gave away the code! Did Lindsay even authorize this?!” But, not to worry, there’s a backup. “Now I’ve given it away,” she added. “But I have another one.”


Jesse Grant / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What song do you think the backup is? Perhaps, TLC’s “No Scrubs.” Or, maybe, a Britney Spears track. Feel free to theorize in the comments below!


Walt Disney Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures

