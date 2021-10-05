Jamie Lee Curtis Criticized Plastic Surgery Trends

“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.”
As someone who’s been in the public eye for so long, Jamie will no doubt have some thoughts on classic Hollywood trends like plastic surgery.
In fact, Jamie recently shared her thoughts on today’s plastic surgery trends and social-media filters. She told Fast Company, “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty.”
“Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back,” she added.
Jamie also commented on how social media affects the way we see ourselves: “I use social media to sell things and amplify things I care about. Period. The rest is cancer. I never read one comment.”
Jamie 100% knows what she’s talking about. “I tried plastic surgery and it didn’t work,” she said. “It got me addicted to Vicodin. I’m 22 years sober now.”
This isn’t the first time Jamie has opened up about her struggles with addiction and sobriety. In a 2019 interview with Variety, she said that she had struggled with addiction to both pills and alcohol. The pill addiction in particular stemmed from a surgery that she got after a cameraman commented on her “puffy eyes” on set.
“I naturally had puffy eyes,” she said. “If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven’t slept. I’ve just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, ‘I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.'”
“I was so mortified and so embarrassed and had just so much shame about it that after that movie, I went and had routine plastic surgery to remove the puffiness.”
We love you for your honesty, Jamie. And if I ever see that cameraman….
