Jamie Lee Curtis Criticized Plastic Surgery Trends

“I naturally had puffy eyes,” she said. “If you see photographs of me as a child, I look like I haven’t slept. I’ve just always been that person, and we were shooting a scene in a courtroom with that kind of high, nasty fluorescent light, and it came around to my coverage in the scene, and [the cameraman] said, ‘I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are too puffy.'”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

