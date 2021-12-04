Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Almost Changed Last Name: Video – Hollywood Life

The Foxx name is a heavyweight in Hollywood! Despite Corinne being ‘proud’ of her Oscar winning dad Jamie, the 27-year-old admitted she almost dropped the surname.

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne Foxx says she once considered changing her last name to have her own identity away from her A-List dad. “I did consider, honestly, changing my last name,” the 27-year-old said while on Togethxr’s More Than A Name project, which profiles the children of Hollywood elite.

“But as I’ve gotten older I’ve, one, made peace with people are gonna think things about me that I have no control of,” Jamie’s eldest daughter said. “And two, I’m proud of my dad and I’m proud of who he is and I’m proud of the work he’s done. I’m proud of just the person that he is,” she also said of dad Jamie, who won a coveted Best Actor trophy from the Oscars back in 2005 for his role in Ray.

The University of Southern California grad has since pursued a career in acting, just like her dad. So far, she’s appeared in horror sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, as well as Safety, and All-Star Weekend. “Holding onto his name and being proud of my last name is actually something I’ve had to grow into,” she explained.

Jamie welcomed Corinne with his ex Connie Kline, who he dated in 1993 (he is also dad to 12-year-old Annalise Bishop with ex Kristin Grannis). In the interview, Corinne also referenced her mom, who is both an Air Force veteran and professional accountant. “My parents did a really good job at instilling in me that my dad’s fame and the red carpet premieres and all of that, that was not normal,” Corinne, who attended the elite Sierra Canyon high school, explained. At the school, she also dabbled in dance. “This was fun for right now but this could all go away in two seconds.”

“I had a lot of people telling me, ‘You don’t have to go to college. You can just go straight into the entertainment world, doors will open for you. You could be making millions of dollars,’,” she recalled of her senior year of high school. “I just grew up my whole life and I didn’t want to just ride on my dad’s coattails. I wanted to, you know, make my own name, do things myself.”