Celebrity or not, Jamie Foxx is like any other dad when it comes to guys trying to date his baby girl, but luckily for him, he has celebrity gangstas to do his dirty work.

While promoting his upcoming book ‘Act Like You Got Some Sense’ on The Tonight Show, Jamie recalled a time where he had to use one of his famous contacts to press his daughter’s boyfriend. Jamie said Snoop Dogg was at his house when he had Snoop talk to the young man to make sure the guy stayed in line and treated his daughter right.

“What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there,” Jamie explained. “I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up.’”

Jamie continued, “Snoop walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said, ‘Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know we her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly, homie.’”

It makes sense that Jamie was able to have a “Bad Boys 2” moment with Uncle Snoop. The pair have known each other for years and will actually star alongside one another in Netflix’s upcoming movie ‘Day Shift.’

Despite the title, the film is actually a vampire comedy that’s set to drop in 2022, according to Hip Hop DX.

It’s clear Snoop Dogg admires his friend Jamie’s talents. Should anyone ever play Snoop in a biopic, the rap legend made it clear he has to be Jamie Foxx-level good.

“I don’t know who could play me,” Snoop said earlier this year. “I think it’s gonna have to win me over. When I think of someone playing you, I think of how Jamie Foxx played Ray [Charles]. That was like, spot on. So I would have to find me a Jamie Foxx or somebody that can actually become Snoop Dogg on screen and give me all of that element.”

The post Jamie Foxx Said He Once Got Snoop Dogg To Intimidate His Daughter’s Boyfriend appeared first on The Shade Room.