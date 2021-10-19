Jamie Foxx Revealed Why He’ll Never Get Married

I never knew that Jamie felt this way.
The Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! star told E!’s Daily Pop that he doesn’t want the “cookie cutter” lifestyle, which involves “2.5 children, wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage.”
Since Foxx never tied the knot, he believes his relationship with his two daughters, Corrine Foxx and Annalise Bishop, got better because of it.
“A lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older,” he said. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families.”
“Us, we actually came together more,” Foxx noted. “So I don’t know what that is, I just know that it is different but it’s a whole lot of love.”
When it all came down to it, Fox said, “The pressure of being married, I don’t think we can have a conversation about it. I just keep moving.”
But even though he has no plans on being a husband, Foxx said he enjoys keeping his family “very close” to him.
“It was by design to have my whole family living with me, because I don’t want them living away from my circumstance,” he said. “I want them to see and share the things that I go through.”
“There’s a lot of hard work, there’s a lot of disappointment, but there’s a lot of things to celebrate.”
Foxx knows exactly what he wants in life. That’s all that matters.
