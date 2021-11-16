Jamie Dornan Knows People Hated Fifty Shades Of Grey

“Real critics hated the books.”
Yes, the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise — both the books and the movies — were definitely love-it-or-hate-it (or, love-to-hate-it) affairs. And Jamie Dornan, who played Christian Grey in the films, is well aware.
Dornan said that when he took the role after Charlie Hunnam dropped out, he “felt the wrath of hatred” and already knew what he was getting himself into. “You know that you’re going to have these movies that are for the fans…that are gonna make a ton of money,” he explained.
“But you know that the critics will be…licking their lips, and that’s exactly what happened. And we knew that was going to happen, so you’re watching that play out, and at times that’s fucking difficult.”
Despite those challenges, though, Dornan doesn’t regret making the Fifty Shades films — not one bit. “Every move I have made in my career…I have only been able to do because of those films,” he explained.
“Any, like, well-received more independent stuff I’ve done the last five or six years…they’re only paying for those films to be made off my name because I’m in a franchise that made 1.4 billion dollars. That’s how that works. It’s all part of it, it’s given me so much, so of course I don’t regret it.”
