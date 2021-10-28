Jamie Chung Snuggles One Of Her Newborn Babies In Sweet Photo – Hollywood Life

The ‘Once Upon A Time’ actress is clearly loving being a new mom to twins, as she shared an adorable photo of herself with her little one cuddling up to her.

What a wonderful bundle of joy! Jamie Chung took to her Instagram to share a cute photo of herself with one of her newborn twins on Wednesday October 27. The 38-year-old actress posted the photo of herself wearing white, with the little one wrapped in a similarly colored blanket. She also delicately held her baby’s hand with her manicured, white nails, as they sweetly lied on her. She captioned the pots with a sly reference to the fact that she had twins with “x 2.”

Jamie and her husband Bryan Greenberg, 43, shared that they’d had the twins on Sunday October 24, as Bryan posted a photo of himself with the two little ones cuddled up to his chest, while they were wrapped in a blanket. “We got double the trouble now,” he wrote and tagged Jamie. Tons of stars, like Olivia Munn and Vanessa Hudgens, commented on Jamie’s photo to show love to the new mom. Olivia left a bunch of heart emojis. “BABEEEEEE. congratulations my loveeee,” Vanessa wrote to the actress.

The former Real World star seemed very pleased with her twins. Back in 2019, she’d opened up to fans about freezing her eggs, and her desire to be a mom in the future. Well, the future is now, and the twins that she has with Bryan look adorable. In the old post, she walked fans through what the process of egg freezing is like and complimented her doctors for their work. “I’ve been stewing over the idea of freezing my eggs for a couple of years now, and decided to move forward with the process only just recently,” she wrote in a caption. At the time, the Lovecraft Country actress also gushed over her husband. “I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan. I’m just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that’s ok. It’s ok to be unsure when the time is right,” she wrote.