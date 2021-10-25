Jamie Chung And Bryan Greenberg Welcome Twins

The acting duo welcomed twins over the weekend.
“We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻,” Bryan captioned an Instagram video of him snuggling up to the newborns.
Jamie commented two red heart emojis on the post and reposted the video on her story while the couple’s celeb friends flooded the comments with their congratulations. “Omg omg!!! Congrats!!” Mindy Kaling wrote.
New Girl alumna Hannah Simone said, “Congratulations,” accompanied by six red heart emojis. Eiza Gonzalez wrote, “I cried with the photo of u carrying them 😢 love u guys congratulations.”
Meanwhile, other celebs were just as shocked (and ecstatic) as I was at the news:
Jamie and Bryan married in 2015 (during Halloween, no less!), and they share a miniature schnauzer-shih tzu named Ewok they adopted in 2017.
Congrats again to the lovely couple and their new family of four!
