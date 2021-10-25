Jamie Chung And Bryan Greenberg Welcome Twins

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg are parents!


Jerod Harris / WireImage / Getty Images

The acting duo welcomed twins over the weekend.

“We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻,” Bryan captioned an Instagram video of him snuggling up to the newborns.

Jamie commented two red heart emojis on the post and reposted the video on her story while the couple’s celeb friends flooded the comments with their congratulations. “Omg omg!!! Congrats!!” Mindy Kaling wrote.


Bryan Greenberg / Mindy Kaling / Instagram

New Girl alumna Hannah Simone said, “Congratulations,” accompanied by six red heart emojis. Eiza Gonzalez wrote, “I cried with the photo of u carrying them 😢 love u guys congratulations.”


Bryan Greenberg / Instagram


Bryan Greenberg / Sophia Bush / Instagram

Meanwhile, other celebs were just as shocked (and ecstatic) as I was at the news:


Hilary Duff / Bryan Greenberg / Instagram


Charles Davis / Bryan Greenberg / Instagram

Jamie and Bryan married in 2015 (during Halloween, no less!), and they share a miniature schnauzer-shih tzu named Ewok they adopted in 2017.

Congrats again to the lovely couple and their new family of four!

