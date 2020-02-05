James Ward-Prowse of Southampton stretched against Tottenham Hotspur | Soccer news





James Ward Prowse was injured against Tottenham

Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse was removed on a stretcher during the replay of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham.

The 25-year-old suffered a suspicion of knee injury in the first half of the match after trying to block Ryan Sessegnon's clearance.

The teammates ran to Ward-Prowse when he collapsed in agony with Spurs' end, Sessegnon, visibly shaken by the injury.

Doctors quickly treated the midfielder, who also needed oxygen in the field before being taken. The Spurs won the match 3-2 to establish a fifth round draw against Norwich.

Any long-term dismissal will not only be a blow to Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl with the player making 30 appearances in all competitions this season, but also Ward Prowse's hopes to be part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 team this summer .