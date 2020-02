James Ryan has won 24 games with Ireland

Ireland and the Leinster blockade James Ryan has signed a three-year contract extension with the IRFU, which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

%MINIFYHTML458c04b53d411c82e7772fc0e5adf16511% %MINIFYHTML458c04b53d411c82e7772fc0e5adf16512%

More to follow …