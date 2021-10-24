James Corden Gifts Adele A Piece Of Celine Dion’s Gum

“She’s a difficult person to buy for. A candle doesn’t cut it!”
Corden talked all about it on Thursday’s night episode of his show.
“That is a true story,” he said. “The weekend before we had shot [Carpool Karaoke], we went on a little weekend away to Mexico [with] my family, [Adele], [and] her son.”
“And the following Friday I was shooting Carpool Karaoke with Céline Dion and Adele just loves Céline Dion,” Corden shared.
Before they started shooting, Corden noticed that Dion was chewing a piece of gum and was looking for somewhere to dispose of it so he offered his help.
“I ripped off a piece [of paper] and she put it in and I said, ‘Don’t. I’ll do it,’ because, you know, she was about to do the fold,” he continued.
“I said, ‘I got it, I got it, I got it.’ I then had to give it to [show producer Diana Miller] and I was like, ‘I need to keep this super safe!’ And she took it and looked at me like, ‘I think this is the day he’s lost his mind.’”
“And I said, ‘Please keep it safe,’” Corden added. “And then I gave it to [Adele] for her birthday. She’s a difficult person to buy for. A candle doesn’t cut it!”
After hearing the story, Dion’s team took to Twitter to joke about the situation.
If I was Adele, I would have framed Dion’s gum in my house too.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!