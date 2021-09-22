Home Entertainment James Corden Called Out For Ageist Joke About BTS Fans

When will celebs learn not to come for the fandoms!

James Corden got himself into a bit of hot water this week when he poked fun at the BTS army on The Late Late Show with James Corden.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

The host posted and then later deleted a clip from Monday’s show about BTS’ visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“People say why are BTS there?” James remarked. “The world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. At the end of the day, BTS has one of the largest armies on planet earth.”


Twitter: @legendaryseok

He continued with the joke, “Historic moment. It actually marks the first time 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing they were Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres.”


Goh Chai Hin / AFP via Getty Images

The nickname comes from his relationship with bandmember Jimin, who is nicknamed Mochi.

The army wasn’t very happy about that joke, and many made it known they are no longer fans of Papa Mochi.


Billboard Music Awards 2021 / via Getty Images

A different person called it a “cheap joke” at the band’s expense.

Actually I’m still pissed about this. @JKCorden has had BTS on the show several times and said so many nice things about them. He also introduced them in the WSJ Mag Innovator award video, singing their praises, but threw all of it away to use them (and us) for a cheap joke. https://t.co/k96k7hXjq5


Twitter: @modooborahae

Someone else pointed out that he invited John Cena on the show to talk about his love of the band, and he’s definitely not a 15 year old girl.


Twitter: @ccrrppkk

Another clarified their UN visit was for the third time.

jimin said: “I believe this is our second visit. Including our online address, this is our third visit to the UN. Now tell me how the hell they are unusual visitors??? I expected way better from James Corden.


Twitter: @jeonslxut

So far James hasn’t made a formal apology, but either I, or the army, will keep you posted if he does.

