James Blunt’s Hilarious Reaction To Adele’s New Album

Bradly Lamb
It’s kind of dark, but it’s just so good.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.


But don’t think you can just tweet whatever you want at him, because he will respond.


Taylor Swift apparently moved her Red album re-release because of it.

Got some news that I think you’re gonna like – My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album🧣😍 🎥 🎥

But one man is defiant against the Adele machine, and that is James Blunt. James is supposed to release his greatest hits album on November 19.


And unlike Taylor Swift, he’s not moving it.


James responded to Adele’s album announcement in defiance of her album:

Watch how fast that date changes the moment she realises my album is out the same day. https://t.co/p3Q5KnjuuW


So, watch out Adele. You’ve been warned.

