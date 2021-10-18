James Blunt’s Hilarious Reaction To Adele’s New Album

It’s kind of dark, but it’s just so good.
But don’t think you can just tweet whatever you want at him, because he will respond.
Taylor Swift apparently moved her Red album re-release because of it.
But one man is defiant against the Adele machine, and that is James Blunt. James is supposed to release his greatest hits album on November 19.
And unlike Taylor Swift, he’s not moving it.
James responded to Adele’s album announcement in defiance of her album:
So, watch out Adele. You’ve been warned.
