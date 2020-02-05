Jameela Jamil leaves after a violent reaction for having been appointed Voguing Show ‘Legendary’ chief judge

%MINIFYHTMLf395b3b0788f6d38e88847067ba6ea7d11% %MINIFYHTMLf395b3b0788f6d38e88847067ba6ea7d12%

The actress, best known for her role in The Good Place, has come out as a stranger. In a social media post, Jameela Jamil also talked about the reason she waited until she was 33 years old to make her sexuality public, admitting that, as & # 39; a brown actress & # 39 ;, it was something really & # 39 ; scary & # 39 ;. .

Earlier today, Jameela posted a long announcement on her Twitter in which she not only revealed that she is "strange,quot;, but also spoke about the reason she waited so long and why she felt it was finally the time.

As you may know, the beautiful actress was named the main judge in the HBO Max vogue contest, Legendary, and some people were not happy, since it is the LGBTQ culture.

Many users were upset because she had such an important role in the program even though she was not supposedly part of the community.

That said, Jameela felt that it was finally time to reveal the truth about her sexuality.

‘Twitter is brutal. That's why I never officially came out as weird. A few years ago, I added a rainbow to my name, since it is not easy to be accepted within the South Asian community, and I always responded honestly if they ever asked me on Twitter. But I still kept it low because I was afraid of all the pain of being accused of jumping out of the car, because of something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and confusion when I was just a child, "he explained.

Then he went on to talk about his background, saying that ‘He did not come from a family with * nobody * openly. It's also scary as an actor to openly reveal your sexuality, especially when you're already a brunette woman in her thirties. This is not how I wanted to go out. "

Jameela finally told her followers that she will leave the platform for a while since she didn't want to read any comments from people who reject her identity.



