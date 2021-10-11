Jameela Jamil Defended Her Work On James Blake’s Album



Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images



“I hope you’re taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now,” she concluded in a message to women reading her post. “I hope you know that if you’re not being believed over your achievements… that it’s not a reflection of you… it’s a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can’t fathom that you could be impressive. And it happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don’t credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me.”

“We are in this shit together. Representation matters. It is not our responsibility to be believed, liked, understood or approved of. You just carry on as you are. I’m right there with you. Giving everyone the finger!”