Jameela Jamil addresses the violent reaction to the role in the Voguing Show contest

Jameela Jamil He went to Twitter on Tuesday to address the violent reaction to his role in the new HBO Max program Legendary.
That same day, the broadcast service announced through a press release that the 33-year-old actress will judge and present her new ballroom boogging competition series. Also declared Dashaun Wesley would be providing "comment,quot; and that DJ MikeQ It would be on the turntable. In addition, he stated that Megan Thee Stallion, Cockroach of the law Y Leiomy Maldonado He would serve on the jury.
"In this series that highlights the culture of the modern ball, the divas fight in teams called & # 39; Casas & # 39; in fashion and dance challenges, including the opportunity to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize," the company declared. "Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance that features high fashion and choreography based on poses impacted by models. Legendary It presents eight fashion houses, each consisting of five artists and a leader, the & # 39; father & # 39; of the house The teams compete in an arc competition that documents a thematic ball in each episode from start to finish, giving full access to behind-the-scenes action. "
But after the news, The good place Star said he was serving only as a judge.
"Hello! @DEADLINE says that I am the MC of this program! I am NOT," Jamil tweeted in response to DeadlineThe coverage of the show. "I'm just one of the judges. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. With the help of the fabulous @TheOnlyMikeQ, I'm a long time fan of the ballroom and just wanted to help this show be done to celebrate this beautiful community." .
He even called HBO Max on Twitter and asked them to remove a tweet to share the ad.
"I'm not the MC!" she reiterated. "@DashaunWesley is. I don't."
At a point, Lysette trace He also reacted to the news.
"Lol. I interviewed for this concert," the Transparent Star tweeted. "As a mother of a house for almost a decade, it is a kind of luck when people without connection to our culture get the concert. This is not a shadow for Jameela, I love everything she represents. If I question anyone who takes the decisions. "
Jamil then responded to Lysette and claimed that they auditioned for different roles.
"Hey, trace. I think you auditioned to be one of the mothers of the house. I'm just one of the judges," she replied. "I'm not a mother at home. We weren't willing to do the same. @Deadline are wrong. I'm NOT the MC. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. I think you're really amazing, in every way. And send you (love)." .
"I don't have an audition to be a mother at home … I'm one," Lysette tweeted. "I remember the convo well. It was a convo when it came to being a host / producer. At least that was what my manager resolved at that time. I never received an answer. I also send you love. But I will always tell my truth."
Indya Moore He also intervened in the subject.
"The cast of Attitude and I am not the GO-TO or the face of the ballroom, "tweeted the Angel star." I know that many of you have good intentions, but this culture is vast and Attitude It is a very small part. There are so many trans and queer artists in every era of the ballroom and they live today that they deserve to benefit. "
But after talking with Jamil, Moore felt "relieved to know,quot; that the announcement about the roles had been "poorly informed."
Jamil continued to address the matter on Wednesday, noting that "someone on HBO or Deadline in disrepair and I didn't understand the difference between being a host and an MC. "
"Stop trying to create a drama where it is not," he wrote in a moment. "It's a simple journalistic error."
He also said that "reading an inaccurate press release about our new program yesterday was annoying, and caused many incorrect news articles about it."
"To be very clear, it is @DashaunWesley who has worked on this program for 2 years is (and always has been) the MC of #Legendary," he said.
Still, Jamil received the support of Maldonado and Wesley.
"I love you and I can't wait to start this journey with you," he tweeted in response to Wesley's note.
She also expressed her enthusiasm for the show.
"I'm a judge, along with @leiomy @theestallion and @LUXURYLAW with music from the @TheOnlyMikeQ icon," he tweeted. "I know some of us are not from the ballroom, but we are here to bring our followers, press and new audiences to the show, to support and celebrate the ballroom community. That's all."
Then he tweeted: "I am very excited that you meet the contestants of the best houses in the world of the ballroom, their extraordinary stories, talent, grace, humor and beauty. It is a great honor to be invited by @leiomy @DashaunWesley and @TheOnlyMikeQ ".
While an exact release date for Legendary has not yet been announced, HBO Max will debut in the spring of 2020.
