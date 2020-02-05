Jameela Jamil addresses the violent reaction to the role in the Voguing Show contest

Jameela Jamil He went to Twitter on Tuesday to address the violent reaction to his role in the new HBO Max program Legendary.

That same day, the broadcast service announced through a press release that the 33-year-old actress will judge and present her new ballroom boogging competition series. Also declared Dashaun Wesley would be providing "comment,quot; and that DJ MikeQ It would be on the turntable. In addition, he stated that Megan Thee Stallion, Cockroach of the law Y Leiomy Maldonado He would serve on the jury.

"In this series that highlights the culture of the modern ball, the divas fight in teams called & # 39; Casas & # 39; in fashion and dance challenges, including the opportunity to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize," the company declared. "Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance that features high fashion and choreography based on poses impacted by models. Legendary It presents eight fashion houses, each consisting of five artists and a leader, the & # 39; father & # 39; of the house The teams compete in an arc competition that documents a thematic ball in each episode from start to finish, giving full access to behind-the-scenes action. "

But after the news, The good place Star said he was serving only as a judge.

"Hello! @DEADLINE says that I am the MC of this program! I am NOT," Jamil tweeted in response to DeadlineThe coverage of the show. "I'm just one of the judges. The brilliant @DashaunWesley is. With the help of the fabulous @TheOnlyMikeQ, I'm a long time fan of the ballroom and just wanted to help this show be done to celebrate this beautiful community." .

He even called HBO Max on Twitter and asked them to remove a tweet to share the ad.

"I'm not the MC!" she reiterated. "@DashaunWesley is. I don't."