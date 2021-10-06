Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls Sex Scene With Jennifer Aniston

“It’s a dance — you’re choreographed for a camera.”
When Stern asked him if it was “torture” to film sex scenes with the Aniston in their 2002 movie The Good Girl, Gyllenhaal replied, “Oh, yeah. It was torture. Yes, yes it was.”
“Weirdly, love scenes are awkward because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it,” he explained. “That doesn’t turn me on, so most of the time it’s oddly mechanical. It’s a dance — you’re choreographed for a camera.”
When the duo filmed their love scene in The Good Girl, Gyllenhaal said they used the “pillow technique” to make it look real.
“I do remember a pillow … the pillow technique was used,” he shared. “That was just pre-emptive and generally always used when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.”
“Everything else was whatever it was.”
“The pillow saved you,” Stern joked. “Who taught you that?”
“I think that was actually Jennifer’s suggestion,” the Guilty actor replied. “I think she was actually very kind to suggest it before we began.”
“She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’ That was all she said, I think I remember that.”
