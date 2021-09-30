Jake Gyllenhaal And His GF Make Red Carpet Debut

Jake and Jeanne are almost never photographed together.
When Jake and Jeanne attended the Tony Awards last weekend, they came separately. So it was notable when they later posed together on the red carpet — marking their formal-event debut as a couple — ahead of The Lost Daughter premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival.
Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming film, which stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Peter Sarsgaard.
Peter is also Maggie’s husband. The celeb siblings and their respective partners gathered for a whole series of red carpet photos during last night’s premiere.
In addition to more formal pictures, there was this one of Jake, Maggie, and Jeanne sharing a group hug. So sweet!
Obviously, the degree to which Jake and Jeanne choose to put their romance on display in public settings is entirely their prerogative. But it was still fun to see them together at the premiere!
