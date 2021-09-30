Jake Gyllenhaal And His GF Make Red Carpet Debut

Jake and Jeanne are almost never photographed together.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were first romantically linked at the end of 2018, but the actor and French model have kept their relationship almost entirely out of public view since then.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions, Bruce Glikas / WireImage via Getty Images

Although paparazzi have sporadically photographed them spending time together over the last three years, neither half of the couple shares personal snaps of the other on social media.

When Jake and Jeanne attended the Tony Awards last weekend, they came separately. So it was notable when they later posed together on the red carpet — marking their formal-event debut as a couple — ahead of The Lost Daughter premiere at the 2021 New York Film Festival.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jake’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming film, which stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Peter Sarsgaard.


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Peter is also Maggie’s husband. The celeb siblings and their respective partners gathered for a whole series of red carpet photos during last night’s premiere.


John Lamparski / WireImage via Getty Images

In addition to more formal pictures, there was this one of Jake, Maggie, and Jeanne sharing a group hug. So sweet!


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Obviously, the degree to which Jake and Jeanne choose to put their romance on display in public settings is entirely their prerogative. But it was still fun to see them together at the premiere!

