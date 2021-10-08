Jakarta stocks at 10-mth high on tax bill passage, broader Asia gains

Treasury yields firmed to their highest since June ahead of a

Regional currencies, however, weakened as benchmark U.S

temporarily raise the debt limit and avert a default.

global risk appetite as Washington approved legislation to

Asia’s emerging market stocks benefited from a rise in

markets rose on their return from a one-week holiday.

overhaul bill aimed at boosting revenue, while Chinese equity

January on Friday, a day after the country passed a major tax

Indonesian shares hit their highest since

key jobs report in the United States.

“The risk-on tone pervading across Asia is driven largely by

the development on the U.S. budget deficit,” said Nicholas

Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING.

Jakarta shares rose as much as 1.3% after the

country’s parliament approved a law for one of its most

ambitious tax overhauls, including raising value-added tax (VAT)

next year, a new carbon levy and canceling a planned corporate

tax cut.

Analysts at Mizuho noted that there will be some short-term

impact from the tax overhaul, especially from the increase in

VAT, which will push inflation higher while slowing private

consumption.

“More fundamentally, these changes are a step in the right

direction as they help broaden Indonesia’s relatively narrow tax