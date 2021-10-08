Jakarta stocks at 10-mth high on tax bill passage, broader Asia gains

Matilda Colman
Indonesian shares hit their highest since

January on Friday, a day after the country passed a major tax

overhaul bill aimed at boosting revenue, while Chinese equity

markets rose on their return from a one-week holiday.

Asia’s emerging market stocks benefited from a rise in

global risk appetite as Washington approved legislation to

temporarily raise the debt limit and avert a default.

Regional currencies, however, weakened as benchmark U.S

Treasury yields firmed to their highest since June ahead of a

key jobs report in the United States.

“The risk-on tone pervading across Asia is driven largely by

the development on the U.S. budget deficit,” said Nicholas

Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING.

Jakarta shares rose as much as 1.3% after the

country’s parliament approved a law for one of its most

ambitious tax overhauls, including raising value-added tax (VAT)

next year, a new carbon levy and canceling a planned corporate

tax cut.

Analysts at Mizuho noted that there will be some short-term

impact from the tax overhaul, especially from the increase in

VAT, which will push inflation higher while slowing private

consumption.

“More fundamentally, these changes are a step in the right

direction as they help broaden Indonesia’s relatively narrow tax

base,” they added.

Stocks in Manila rallied and were on course to notch their

best session in six weeks, while Malaysia, Thailand

and Singapore also edged higher.

Indian shares rose ahead of the country’s central

bank meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to keep the

repo rate unchanged to support recovering growth.

Market participants were also closely watching out for U.S

jobs data, which could provide fresh clues into the Federal

Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Chinese equities rose 0.3% on their return from a

week-long hiatus, with tourism stocks adding 4.2%

and leading the way in the domestic bourse.

Still, the focus remains on the property sector as investors

wait to see if regulators take action to contain the contagion

from cash-strapped Evergrande’s debt crisis.

Meanwhile, currencies in Asia traded flat to lower, with the

South Korean won and Thai baht leading

losses in the region.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis

points at 6.345%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was BDO Unibank Inc

, up 5.17%

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was

Pudjiadi And Sons Tbk PT, up 24.83%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0412 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % % DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.24 -7.71 1.81 2.68

China -0.02 +1.23 0.33 3.08

India +0.00 -2.29 0.43 27.79

Indonesia -0.08 -1.31 0.88 8.26

Malaysia +0.05 -3.83 0.29 -3.77

Philippines +0.14 -4.80 1.37 -1.30

S.Korea -0.26 -8.99 -0.13 2.86

Singapore +0.01 -2.72 0.13 9.19

Taiwan -0.18 +1.71 -0.40 12.99

Thailand -0.35 -11.62 0.33 13.09

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments

