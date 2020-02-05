Jade Catta-Preta from The Soup talks about Joel McHale's advice: Be careful!

Joel McHale I had some wise words for Soupnew host, Jade Catta-Preta.

On Wednesday morning, the new E! personality arrested by Morning pop and revealed the advice of Community Alum gave him during a recent meeting. Like E! Readers surely know, the legendary franchise will return to E! on Wednesday, February 12 at 10 p.m.

"It was like, & # 39; don't take it too seriously! Just enjoy it & # 39;" Catta-Preta revealed to the co-hosts. Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz.

Hilariously, Catta-Preta almost missed this advice when she admitted to being distracted by McHale's appeal.

"It was so hot! I thought, & # 39; Eh? & # 39;" Soup The host joked. "So tall, magnetic and charming. I hope people say something about me someday."

However, Catta-Preta thanked the support he received from Soup students, including former principal writer and executive producer K.P. Anderson.

"K.P. Anderson, the show-runner, also tweeted me and said: & # 39; Listen to your writers, listen to your instincts. It's your turn & # 39;". Catta-Preta shared with pride. "So, the witness has been approved in a certain sense."