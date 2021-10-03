Jada Pinkett & Willow Smith Reveal They Considered Getting BBL Surgery

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but beauty standards for women have drastically changed with the growing trend of BBL surgery. Celebrities, business women, and moms alike have undergone what some doctors say is the most dangerous cosmetic surgery of them all, and one of the entertainment industries most coveted beauties recently revealed she considered going under the knife too.

On a recent episode of ‘Red Table Talk’, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith revealed they once considered getting BBL surgery, but ultimately decided against it.

“I’m glad we’re talking about this today, the BBL’s, because I was considering getting one,” Jada said.

Willow chimed in immediately after, revealing she too considered getting a minor Brazilian butt life but chose to build the body she wanted in the gym.

“Me too,” Willow said. “I think let’s be real, okay. I considered getting the tiniest little bit. But then I just got in the gym and got it anyway.”

Although the Smith ladies admitted to wanting a lil’ work done, they warned of the possible dangers of going under the knife without doing the proper research. Dr. Arthur Perry, a Harvard-trained certified plastic surgeon, sat down at the red table to break down the procedure and explained why he refuses to perform BBL’s.

According to Dr. Perry, the most dangerous part of a BBL procedure is risking fat being accidentally injected into a blood vessel. He noted the possibility of this happening is high because there is no way for surgeons to determine where fat is being injected. In fact, Dr. Perry said it’s a “game of chance”.

“Now there are things that plastic surgeons are trying to do,” he said. “They’re trying to develop technology that will tell people when they’re in the muscle. I don’t think that’s good enough because some of these very large veins go through the fat also.”

How do y’all feel about BBL surgery, Roomies? Let us know in the comments.

