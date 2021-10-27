Jada Pinkett Smith Got Honest About Sex And Marriage

On Red Table Talk, Jada got super honest about how she and Will keep *the spark* alive after that many years together.
“It’s hard,” Jada admitted. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old… I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”
“Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same.”
“I really try [to do that]. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy,” she said. “[Especially], I think, around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot and there’s so much fantasy around it.”
Goes to show, when it comes to sex and relationships, we’re never NOT learning and growing. Thanks for being so open, Jada!
