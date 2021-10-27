Jada Pinkett Smith Got Honest About Sex And Marriage

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Two decades is a long time to be married. Just ask Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith! They’ve been married since 1997.


Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

On Red Table Talk, Jada got super honest about how she and Will keep *the spark* alive after that many years together.


Gardiner Anderson / GC Images / Getty Images

“It’s hard,” Jada admitted. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, 22 years old… I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“Tell me what you need, tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I really try [to do that]. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy,” she said. “[Especially], I think, around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot and there’s so much fantasy around it.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Goes to show, when it comes to sex and relationships, we’re never NOT learning and growing. Thanks for being so open, Jada!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR