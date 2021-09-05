Last month civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday, their family provided an update on their condition through a statement.

Jacqueline Jackson was released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital and sent home after battling the virus. However, Jesse Jackson is still at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab where he is receiving intensive occupational and physical therapy. Their son Jesse Jackson Jr. shared photos of Jesse Jackson Sr. while he is at the facility, and acknowledged that his father is now COVID negative as he continues his treatment.

The family’s statement continued to state, “We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers. The love that has been poured out to our family at this time of sickness and need from around the world has helped in our parent’s healing and for each of you who prayed and expressed concern we are grateful, even as we continue to express our love and concern for the millions of people who are victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@revjjackson)

As we previously reported, Rev. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 and he publicly spoke about his diagnosis in 2017, which is the reason for his physical therapy.

Rev. Jackson was fully vaccinated prior to contracting COVID-19, and his wife Jacqueline was not due to a pre-existing condition.

We are continuing to keep Rev. Jackson and his wife Jacqueline lifted in prayer as they continue to recover.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Jacqueline Jackson Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle–Jesse Jackson Remains In Rehabilitation Facility For Physical Therapy (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.