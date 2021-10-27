Jaclyn Smith Celebrates 76th Birthday With Cake And Friends: Photos – Hollywood Life

The actress showed videos from a surprise celebration that her friend, hair and makeup artist, Paul Anthony Love put together for her.

Happy Birthday to Jaclyn Smith! The Charlies Angels star kicked off her 76th year with a delicious-looking chocolate cake on Tuesday October 26. The actress posted videos of herself blowing out the birthday candle at a lunch celebration at The Beverly Hills Hotel, thrown by her pal Paul Anthony Love, who gave her the cake, decorated with photos from her career, especially when she played Kelly Garrett in Charlie’s Angels.

Jaclyn looked fabulous in the photos and videos from the celebration, wearing a simple black turtleneck and khaki pants. She also accessorized with a few gold bracelets for the outing. She seemed to be having a great time as she took selfies with her friends. Looking at the photos, Jaclyn raved about the “gorgeous” cake and quipped, “Who are those people?” while looking at the old photos of herself. She also showed a pretty crafty latte she had with lunch, with foam art designed to look like her face. The Charlie’s Angel raved about the celebration, after joking that she’d already spent two weeks celebrating her birthday, and seemed totally surprised. “Took my breath away,” she wrote. “Feeling blessed! Thank you to everyone who’s sending me messages. It means the world to me.”

Other than pictures from the celebration, she also posted a video of her opening a hilarious, singing birthday card from her husband Brad Allen. “Every year my husband finds the best cards ever. I always love the ones that sing to me. As you can see, he’s got me laughing…best gift ever,” she also wrote.

The actress’s friend Paul also posted a few more photos from the celebration to his Instagram, including one where Jaclyn is opening a small box as a present! She looked completely surprised and excited to open the box. “This beauty and true Angel is her birthday today [sic] and I want to wish her only the best ,” he wrote. “Thank you for being so kind and loving Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Love you!”