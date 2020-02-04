Jaclyn Hill self-medicated with alcohol after the failed lipstick launch

Jaclyn Hill He is speaking out loud.

%MINIFYHTMLdb3fdfac6d98d6d1fd2ddd00f1f1b8bf13% %MINIFYHTMLdb3fdfac6d98d6d1fd2ddd00f1f1b8bf14%

On Monday, YouTuber spoke about the aftermath of his debut in the line of Jaclyn Cosmetics in a vulnerable video, where he recalled having self-medicated with alcohol due to the violent reaction he received after his failed lipstick launch in 2019. In the recess of YouTube, the star was sincere about her battle against anxiety and depression, and noted that the negative comments she had been receiving from viewers had caused her a lot.

%MINIFYHTMLdb3fdfac6d98d6d1fd2ddd00f1f1b8bf15% %MINIFYHTMLdb3fdfac6d98d6d1fd2ddd00f1f1b8bf16%

"I just have to say that right now, I see tweets and comments all the time," Hill said in his confessional. "And if we are being totally transparent and honest with each other, yes, filming causes me a lot of anxiety now because I know that every thing I do, people will literally go with a fine-toothed comb and a microscope and take everything apart. ".

"I can't tell you how many times I sit to film and I press record and I just cry. Turn off the camera and leave the room," he continued. "And I'm like,‘ I'll do this tomorrow. I'll do it later. "