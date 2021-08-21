Jackie Chan Inspired Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi Stunts

An homage to the GOAT himself.

Jackie Chan is a legend, full stop. But he’s especially a legend when it comes to stunts.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

We all know that the actor and martial artist performs his own stunts, only using stunt doubles when absolutely necessary — so much so, that he currently holds the Guinness World Record for most stunts completed by a living actor. Oh, and let’s not forget how many times he’s almost literally died while performing his absolutely mind-boggling action sequences.


Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Some of his most famous stunts include intricate choreography and the hilarious usage of props — whether that be furniture (like in Rush Hour 2) or ladders and construction equipment (like in First Strike).


New Line Cinema/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

The clip (which is incredible and demands to be watched) features Simu’s character fighting with the help of his (fashionable and reversible) varsity-style jacket. He deftly takes it half off to punch a bad guy, and, in the next instant, puts it back on to resume his attack.


Marvel / Twitter: @marvel_shots / Via Twitter: @marvel_shots

That use of a jacket? We’ve seen it before in Jackie’s 1995 film Rumble in the Bronx. In the clip, you can see Jackie use his jacket in a similar way, twisting it and letting it hang on his arms halfway to fight off an enemy.

View this video on YouTube


New Line Cinema / Via youtube.com

Well, it turns out that was no mere coincidence! Members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team — a group of martial artists and stuntmen — were involved in coordinating the majority of the stunts in Shang-Chi.


Twitter: @mofromyt / New Line Cinema / Via Twitter: @mofromyt

Andy Cheng, the fight coordinator on Shang-Chi, previously worked with Jackie as a stunt double and assistant stunt choreographer on movies like Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, and Shanghai Noon. Additionally, the late Brad Allan, who served as a supervising stunt coordinator on Shang-Chi, collaborated with Jackie on films including the last two Rush Hour movies, The Tuxedo, and both Shanghai movies.

Speaking to Fandango recently, director Destin Daniel Cretton shared that the movie is heavily inspired by kung-fu classics, and, in his words, “every Jackie Chan movie ever made.” He continued, “We watched a lot of these classic movies to make sure that we were paying proper respect to them and to the long history of martial arts and kung-fu movies that came before us.”


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

Overall, fans were definitely here for it:

Aw shit, Jackie Chan style fight sequences? I was already in, now count me double in. https://t.co/sft5z5Icfv


Twitter: @boatloadsbaley / Via Twitter: @boatloadsbaley

For those comparing this SHANG-CHI fight to Jackie Chan’s work, remember that it was choreographed by Chan’s protégé and stunt team leader, Brad Allan. He was a genius at designing fights who always acknowledged Chan’s influence. And he left us too soon. We miss you, Brad. https://t.co/pIpkPHGwOB


Twitter: @CountBillStein / Via Twitter: @CountBillStein

Some even joked that Jackie could singlehandedly take on Thanos, and I 100% believe it.

@mofromyt @marvel_shots Jacket Chan would’ve saved all of New York and beat Loki with just his jacket.

He’d need a ladder for Thanos though.


Twitter: @Super_Shanko / Via Twitter: @Super_Shanko

Welp, I didn’t need an extra reason to watch Shang-Chi, but I definitely got one!

