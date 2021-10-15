Jack M. Mintz: Albertans should vote ‘yes’

If Albertans vote to remove it from the Constitution Act, perhaps that will cause Ottawa to finally clean up its equalization act Photo by David Bloom/Postmedia files

Article content On municipal election day next Monday, Albertans have a chance to express their views about equalization. With a federal election and COVID hospitalizations dominating the news recently, the equalization referendum has received scant attention so far. Yet it could spark a nation-wide debate over our current $21-billion program, which is unfair and out of date and which the federal government has failed to correct. Albertans should vote “yes” to the referendum question (“Should Section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 — Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments — be removed from the Constitution?”). Why? Because the principle enshrined in the constitution does not make sense.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Although the federal government has sent funds to the provinces going back to the start of Confederation our current formula-based approach to equalization began only in 1957. Under the formula, Ottawa compensates provinces whose per capita tax base is below the national average. Provinces above the national average do not lose money, as is the system in Germany and Australia, for instance. Instead, federal taxes on all Canadians pay for transfers to the “have not” provinces. Some voters have been scratching their heads as to why Alberta would hold a referendum about a federal program. The province currently receives no equalization payments and even if the referendum does spur reform of the existing system, that won’t change. Still, Albertans’ federal taxes help finance equalization, so they have a stake in the program, as do voters in all other provinces.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Alberta referendum, which was recommended by the “Fair Deal Panel” report of May 2020, calls for removing the equalization program from Canada’s constitution — specifically, section 36(2) of the 1982 Constitution Act, which states: “Parliament and the government of Canada are committed to the principle of making equalization payments to ensure that provincial governments have sufficient revenues to provide reasonably comparable levels of public services at reasonably comparable levels of taxation.” This principle of providing equalization payments is wrong for two reasons. First, our constitution implies that provinces should have sufficient revenues to provide comparable levels of spending at comparable tax levels. But why? Provincial preferences for public goods differ and some provinces are more cost-efficient than others in their delivery. So what is meant by comparable tax levels if spending levels differ? As happens in other countries, the federal government could transfer revenues to the provinces to fund nationally agreed programs in health, education and social services, with adjustments for differences in population demographics and personal income levels. In other words, equalization could focus on equalizing provincial capacity to provide certain spending programs rather than taxes.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Second, equalization shouldn’t be required to go through provincial governments. Ottawa could provide equalizing grants and tax relief to individuals or through federal programs like Employment Insurance or child benefits without involving the provinces. Jack M. Mintz: The Caisse should focus on Quebecers’ pensions, not ESG Jack Mintz: Biden sells twisted fiscal concepts Jack Mintz: Pandemic mistrust may eventually improve health care As things stand, interprovincial transfers through the federal budget are quite large. Before the pandemic, Albertans annually contributed roughly $20 billion (in 2018 dollars) more in federal taxes than they received in federal spending. Equalization accounted for only about 15 per cent of that total. The big net contribution occurred in part because the federal tax and expenditure system is progressive but also because the federal government spends less per capita on defence and non-defence programs in Alberta. At the same time, in the largest recipient province, Quebec, federal spending exceeds federal taxes by about $15 billion annually, with equalization payments accounting for roughly two thirds of this transfer. In sum, federal budgetary decisions do more equalizing across provinces than the equalization program does.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The current equalization program is rife with problems, some technical and some due to political gamesmanship. The formula, only fully understood by a few Finance Canada technicians, has been jerry-rigged over the years to maintain — or avoid — payments to particular provinces. And although differences across provinces in per capita tax revenues have been declining, Ottawa has committed both to having equalization grow at the rate of growth of GDP and to maintaining payments to “have not” provinces above an agreed floor. Another problem is that what is supposed to be a principle-based formula has been revised frequently. Sometimes the equalization standard has been an all-province average, sometimes a five-province average. At one stage all resource revenues were included in the formula but when that meant Ontario would become a “have not” province only half of resource revenues were counted. Essentially ad hoc arrangements provide more revenues to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by excluding their hydrocarbon resources. As for Quebec, its resource revenues from Quebec Hydro are excluded altogether, much to its advantage. The equalization program is a tax on economic growth, especially for the smaller “have-not” provinces. If a have-not province’s economic growth raises its tax base, which it normally would, its equalization receipts fall, an effect that creates a “welfare wall” that discourages such provinces from growing. The constitution should not include a fundamentally flawed equalization principle that aims for comparable fiscal capacity across provinces. If Albertans do vote to remove it from the Constitution Act, perhaps that will cause Ottawa to finally clean up its equalization act.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.