Jack in the Box claims in court FTX US ripped off its character to create ‘Moon Man’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Lawyers for major fast food chain Jack in the Box have filed a lawsuit against crypto exchange FTX US for copyright and trademark infringement of its “Jack” mascot.

According to federal court documents filed in the Southern District of California on Wednesday, Jack in the Box’s legal team is requesting a jury trial, claiming FTX US’ Moon Man character — Lou Nar, an adult male typically dressed in polo shirts with the head of a moon used for Major League Baseball events — is a ripoff of the company’s current version of its Jack mascot. The fast-food company describes its character as “a typical adult human male, with the exception of his large spherical white head, blue dot eyes, nose, and curvy smile.”