Jack Harlow Quit Drinking In 2021

“Haven’t had a single sip of alcohol in 2021,” he wrote in the caption. “Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I’ll never take another sip, who knows?”
Harlow went on to explain that drinking alcohol was “definitely…my favorite vice” but “if I learned anything this year it’s that I don’t need it.”
“I don’t usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y’all I should just put in my songs,” he continued, “but today felt like a good time for a life update.”
Harlow concluded his post by saying that he’s “hungrier right now than I’ve ever been.”
Harlow isn’t the only celeb that’s opened up about quitting drinking as of late. Actor Sanaa Lathan recently revealed in an interview that she gave up alcohol three years ago.
“I stopped drinking about three years ago. Alcohol was not going well with me physically. Just, it was not working anymore,” she told People.
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.
