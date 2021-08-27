Jack Dorsey discusses plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Home Business Jack Dorsey discusses plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin By...

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Square CEO Jack Dorsey said that the platform’s latest (BTC) venture would be to develop a decentralized exchange.

In a Friday tweet, Dorsey said that “TBD” — either referring to the fact the business’ name has yet to be determined or simply the name itself — would be focused on building a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin.