Jack Dorsey discusses plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Jack Dorsey discusses plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin

Square CEO Jack Dorsey said that the platform’s latest (BTC) venture would be to develop a decentralized exchange.

In a Friday tweet, Dorsey said that “TBD” — either referring to the fact the business’ name has yet to be determined or simply the name itself — would be focused on building a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin.