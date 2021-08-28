Jack Dorsey discusses plans to build a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Square CEO Jack Dorsey said that the platform’s latest (BTC) venture would be to develop a decentralized exchange.
In a Friday tweet, Dorsey said that “TBD” — either referring to the fact the business’ name has yet to be determined or simply the name itself — would be focused on building a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin.
