Jack Antonoff And Margaret Qualley Showed PDA In NYC

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress and Bleachers super-producer were seen getting cuddly in NYC.
You know Margaret Qualley — Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress, daughter to ’80s/’90s movie icon Andie McDowell.
Well, these two have been rumored to be dating for a minute, and today Page Six has confirmed the coupling, sharing pics of Margaret and Jack looking reallll cute in NYC.
Margaret, of course, was previously linked to Shia LaBeouf. Later, however, she came out in support of FKA Twigs after the singer opened up to Elle magazine about her alleged abusive relationship with LaBeouf.
Jack, meanwhile, was in a five-year relationship with Lena Dunham until 2018 and has been previously linked to Lorde (a rumor they’ve both denied).
“Jack and I are not dating…I love him. He’s awesome, but we’re not dating,” Lorde also said in 2018.
Well, anyway. People seem pretty psyched about the Margaret / Jack news.
It’s the late-summer romance we both need and deserve.
