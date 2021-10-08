JAB Announces Partner Promotions as Part of Next Generation of Leadership

LUXEMBOURG — JAB today announced a number of partnership promotions, including Joachim Creus to Managing Partner, Ricardo Rittes to Senior Partner, and Trevor Ashley to Partner. The promotions will be effective immediately and are another step in JAB’s investment in its future leadership.

Joachim Creus, Managing Partner and Vice Chairman. Mr. Creus joined JAB in 2010 and, in his more than a decade with the firm, has played an integral role in building JAB into a global investment firm with more than $50 billion of managed capital across its ecosystem. He has been at the center of JAB’s major investments and expansion initiatives, including its platform acquisitions and the creation of JAB Consumer Partners (previously JAB Consumer Fund). Based in London, Mr. Creus is the designated successor to Chairman Peter Harf and will continue to work extensively with and support JAB’s legacy anchor shareholder group.

“For the last 10 years Joachim has been side by side with me building JAB,” said JAB Managing Partner and CEO Olivier Goudet. “He has been at the heart of more than $100 billion worth of deals around the world and I am proud to see him take on this important role.”

“Joachim is the architect of our governance structure. Through years of dedication and leadership he has earned the trust and respect of our entire ecosystem,” said JAB Managing Partner and Chairman Peter Harf. “Our people are our greatest asset and, with Joachim helping to lead the JAB team, we will continue to create long-term sustainable value.”

Ricardo Rittes, Senior Partner. Mr. Rittes joined JAB as a Partner in 2019 and brings more than 20 years of experience in capital markets and financial risk management spanning North America, Europe and Latin America. Over the course of his career he has executed over $100 billion in financings for JAB and its portfolio companies as well as at AB InBev, where he was Global Treasurer and CFO of Ambev, a NYSE-traded company. Mr. Rittes is based in São Paulo.

Trevor Ashley, Partner. Mr. Ashley joined JAB as a Principal in 2016 and brings almost 20 years of investment experience in the consumer sector. He has originated and led many of JAB’s early-stage growth investments across the portfolio, including in petcare and in coffee & beverages. Prior to JAB, Trevor was in the Consumer M&A Group at Piper Jaffray & Co., a Vice President at Rosewood Capital, and was also a founding Principal at Glenbrook Consumer Partners. Mr. Ashley is based in Washington, DC.

Mr. Goudet added: “Today’s promotions, in addition to the appointments announced earlier this year, reflect our enduring commitment to attracting, nurturing and investing behind our people to firmly establish a leadership team poised to deliver continued growth and value creation well into the future.”