Roommates, the never-ending beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent has just heated back up thanks to the recent battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Following comments made by Irv Gotti during the hit-for-hit battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe when he mentioned 50 Cent, who responded and predictably threw shots at Ja Rule, Ja has fired back with comments of his own.

Ja Rule didn’t mince words when he appeared on the “Big Tigger Morning Show” to address 50 Cent’s latest verbal jabs:

“You know, the feds’ tactics, that’s what they do, they treated us like a criminal mob organization. And when they do that, what they do is they suck all your resources. They shut you down financially. They take down your bank accounts, they take all your assets, they seize everything so that you can’t fight.

So how you think I’m fighting a rap battle, I’m fighting a real fight! And then, on top of it all, come on man, I’m battling seventeen rappers. It ain’t like I was just battling [50 Cent]. He likes to throw his hat on it like he was the guy, man, stop. Eminem made you, created you. You’re nothing without that f**king white boy. Stop it!”

This all started when Irv Gotti responded to social media comments during the battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe saying, “All y’all talking that 50 s**t. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And Facts.”

It was only a matter of time before 50 Cent got wind of the comments and hit back. Once he realized what was said about him he posted on social media writing “Wtf am I trending for, I said I ain’t doing whatever that s**t is they doing. I put they whole label out of business, f**k with me if you want to. I would stay out of my way if I wasn’t me. LOL.”

We wonder if these two will ever settle things once and for all.

The post Ja Rule Claps Back At 50 Cent’s Comments Following Recent Battle Against Fat Joe—“Eminem Made You!” appeared first on The Shade Room.