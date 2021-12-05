Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
J.K. Simmons Hilarious Spider-Man Casting Story - Up News Info
Home Entertainment J.K. Simmons Hilarious Spider-Man Casting Story
Entertainment

J.K. Simmons Hilarious Spider-Man Casting Story

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“He goes, ‘Oh my god, J.K., congratulations!’ and I go, ‘Thank you…for what?'”

Table of Contents

There’s no denying that one of the best parts of Sam Raimi’s original (and iconic) Spider-Man trilogy was J.K. Simmons as Daily Bugle editor-in-cheif and “PICTURES-OF-SPIDER-MAN” demander, J. Jonah Jameson.


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, the actor’s portrayal of the character was so beloved by fans, they didn’t even bother trying to recast the character when it came time for him to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — leading to one of the best surprise cameos in recent memory at the end of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Well, in a recent interview with The Ringer, J.K. shared the absolutely bonkers story of how he found out he’d been cast in the original 2002 version, courtesy of a random Spider-Man stan.


Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

“This was 21 years ago, I think, and I was at a voiceover audition at Grey Advertising doing that thing that journeyman actors do a lot — doing a gig here, doing a gig there. Auditioning for this and that,” J.K. said.


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“And I’m walking, following the person through the cubicles, and this desk chair comes flying out in front of me, backwards, with some kid who was probably 28.”


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“And he goes, ‘Oh my god, J.K., congratulations!’ and I go, ‘Thank you…for what?'” he continued. “And he goes, ‘Are you kidding me? Spider-Man! J. Jonah Jameson, that’s so cool!'”


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“And I was like, ‘…I did not know that.’ I found out I got the part because of some kid who was so connected to, you know, the internet and fan sites, that they had that information on a Spider-Man website before my agent called me to tell me I got the job!”


Vince Bucci / Getty Images

“[My agent] called me like three hours later,” he concluded. “And I was like, ‘Yeah…I know.'”


Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Will J. Jonah Jameson make an appearance in the many multiverses of Spider-Man: No Way Home? If so, what sort of hijinks do you think the eccentric newspaper man will be up to now?! Guess we’ll just have to wait until Dec. 17 to find out!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

If These 12 Bops Were Also Part Of...

2021 Celebrity Breakups

Grimes Seemingly Shades Elon Musk On Break-Up Song...

Adele Misses Marriage Amid Rich Paul Romance: Interview...

Adele’s Team Doesn’t Let Her Post On Social...

Everything About Camila Alves. – Hollywood Life

James Kennedy & Raquel Leviss End Engagement After...

Florence Pugh Debuts New Septum Ring

Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute To...

Actors Who Got Injured Doing Stunts On Set

Leave a Comment