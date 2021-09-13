Ivory Coast weather expected to help start of main cocoa crop

Article content ABIDJAN — Below average rains were recorded last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions but high soil moisture content from previous rains would help the strong development of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday. Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer is heading towards the end of its April to mid-November rainy season when downpours are abundant and often heavy. Farmers need heavy rains with intervals of sunny spells for growing and drying of cocoa beans, the main ingredient in chocolate. Most farmers welcomed the dry spell last week saying it would help to avoid diseases and insects on crops.

Article content “So far we are optimistic that there will not be a shortage of beans until January at least,” said Francis Amon, who farms near the center-western region of Daloa, where 21.4 millimeters (mm) of rain fell last week, 8.9 mm below the five-year average. Similar growing conditions were reported in southern regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rains were below average. In the western region of Man, farmers welcomed the drier spell after two consecutive weeks of heavy rains that triggered fears of damages in plantations. Farmers added that warehouses in the region were full of bags of beans waiting for buyers offering attractive prices. “The new marketing season will start strong here if the farmgate price is interesting and respected,” said Fofana Mori, who farms near the western region of Duekoue.