Ivory Coast weather conditions strengthen cocoa crop – farmers

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its April-to-November rainy season when downpours are frequent.

They said a wave of small pods to be harvested from February were receiving adequate moisture and developing well.

Farmers across the country said harvesting would pick up sharply next month as lots of large cocoa pods were almost ripe on the trees.

ABIDJAN — Weather conditions were favorable last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions, strengthening the development of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

Article content

Rainfall was above average last week in the western region of Soubre, in the southern region of Agboville and in the eastern region of Abengourou. Farmers said the weather was good for the crop but that they needed more sun to dry their beans properly.

Some buyers have been complaining about the high moisture content of the beans, farmers said.

“Rains are still good for the growth of beans but drying is taking too long,” said Anatole Bekoin, who farms near Soubre, where 35.2 millimeters (mm) of rain fell last week, 14.8 mm above the five-year average.

Farmers reported similar difficulties drying beans in the southern region of Divo and the western region of Man, where rainfall was below average last week.

In the center-western region of Daloa and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro, where rainfall was also below average, farmers said they were happy with the soil moisture content.

“We are optimistic about our harvest until the end of the year,” said Henri Kouadio, who farms near Daloa, where 11.8 mm of rain fell last week, 5.3 mm below the average.

Average temperatures in Ivory Coast last week ranged from 26 to 29.1 degrees Celsius. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Jane Merriman)