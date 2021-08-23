Ivory Coast cocoa farmers expect strong main crop after good weather

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content ABIDJAN — Another week of heavy rains in Ivory Coast’s cocoa growing regions has raised farmers’ expectations for a strong October-to-March main crop, with some already anticipating a harvest as abundant as the previous season. The world’s top cocoa producer is in its rainy season, which runs from April to mid-November. Downpours are frequent during that period. Farmers across the West African nation told Reuters that their trees were laden with ripening cocoa, its development spurred by several weeks of heavy rains and intermittent sunshine.