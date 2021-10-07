Ivory Coast caps local firms’ share of cocoa exports, say sources

Article content ABIDJAN — Ivory Coast’s cocoa board will allocate a maximum of 200,000 tonnes of cocoa to local exporters this season, half as much as envisaged under a government decree to boost local firms’ competitiveness, five industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. In May, the government ruled that 20% of cocoa purchases by multinational companies in Ivory Coast should be fulfilled by local firms in an effort to improve competition in the world’s largest cocoa-exporting economy.

This share would have represented more than 400,000 tonnes of beans in the 2021/22 season. But the Cocoa and Coffee Council (CCC) regulator has found it cannot be fully implemented as local exporters do not have the financial or logistical capacity to handle that volume, two sources at CCC said. "We have started to allocate the volumes of international contracts to local exporters but we realize that they cannot export the 20% that the government has decided to give them," one of the sources said. Speaking on condition of anonymity, three local firms said the CCC had informed them local exporters' share would be capped at 200,000 tonnes. The decree was meant to change the status quo where major international players use their greater financial muscle to buy and export all available cocoa, while local firms lack access to financing and foreign chocolate makers to compete.