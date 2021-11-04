‘It’s the founder’s way or the highway’: Why governance at Rogers has raised eyebrows before

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge is set to rule Friday on whether Edward Rogers had the power to dismiss five independent directors of the board of Rogers Communications Inc. with the stroke of a pen and replace them with five others of his own choosing.

Edward’s move to reconstitute the board was the culmination of a dispute that has split the boardroom and the Rogers family, with 52-year-old Edward on one side and his mother Loretta and two sisters on the other, and created the unusual situation of a company that appears to have two boards of directors, each claiming legitimacy.

Regardless of Friday’s outcome in court, the very public battle has brought close scrutiny of the mechanism through which the Rogers family controls the $30 billion telecommunications giant and laid bare a truth that some have noted for years: Rogers is a corporate governance anomaly because the family controls more than 97 per cent of the votes.

Its uniqueness among Canadian corporations was highlighted Thursday when credit ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said it would be assessing “high” governance risk at Rogers as part of its ongoing review of the company’s debt.

“Rogers’ governance is materially credit negative,” the ratings agency declared, citing the company’s $26-billion deal to buy rival Shaw Communications and “recent family and Board-level disagreements and related management uncertainties.”

How uniquely corporate governance matters can play out at Rogers was already apparent in 2006. That year, the independent chair of the Rogers board, Gar Emerson, was unceremoniously shown the door after 13 years by founder, CEO and controlling shareholder Ted Rogers, who then informed the rest of the directors that Emerson was out and had been stripped of all association with the board and the private Rogers family trust. His exit was laid out in a biography of Ted Rogers, written by Caroline Van Hasselt and published a couple of years later, which also noted that Emerson was married to a cousin of Ted Rogers.

“Having a so-called ‘independent chairman’ at Rogers was eventually exposed for the sham it appears to have been,” said Beverly Behan, founder of New York-based Board Advisor LLC, who has consulted with boards of directors in the United States, Canada and internationally, including Bank of Montreal.

“Because Ted had all the votes, he always had the power to oust him, which eventually he did.”

Emerson’s departure, as told in the biography, ran counter to the precepts of corporate governance practice, in which the board is the boss of the CEO, with functions such as setting his or her compensation and terms of employment — not the other way around.

But at Rogers, where the founder’s family continues to hold 97.5 per cent of the company’s class A voting stock through the family’s Rogers Control Trust, it has not been usual over the years to find raised eyebrows in corporate governance circles.

In 2002, for example, when Ted and Loretta Rogers’ daughter Melinda was elevated to the board, it appeared to some that the company was tipping over the line of stock exchange rules on the balance of related and independent directors. However, Rogers indicated that four board members who had relationships with Ted — including his wife Loretta — were not deemed to be “related” directors.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where a spouse would be considered independent,” said Behan, who has worked extensively on succession of CEOs and board chairs and takes a keen interest in dual-class share companies such as Rogers. With Ted as CEO and controlling shareholder at the time, she said it’s not clear why this characterization was acceptable to the stock exchange.

Ultimately, though, it is up to those who invest in a company where they have limited or no voting rights should acknowledge what they are buying.

“When you’ve got someone that controls all or most of the votes … the company is basically their private fiefdom,” Behan noted.

The dual-class share structure that gives some shareholders more votes than others is unpopular in some circles, even as it has gained traction in recent tech IPOs, and there have been attempts to limit the power of founders through sunset provisions that fold the structure after a set period of five or seven years.