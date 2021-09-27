It’s now or never — The US has to prepare itself for digital currency By Cointelegraph

Welcome to the world of central bank digital currency, or CBDC, where big countries like China and small countries like the Bahamas are trying to mark their presence. It’s a world where 86% of the world’s central banks are trying to create digital currencies. Almost 60% of them are working on the concept and 14% have already introduced a pilot program.
Lyle Solomon is a principal attorney for the Oak View Law Group in California, where he specializes in consumer bankruptcy. In addition to his extensive litigation experience, Solomon has written several articles on financial well-being.
