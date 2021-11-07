It’s never too early to start on business and corporate tax returns

Government tax filing deadlines are strict, so it’s never too early to make a start Photo by Scott Graham / Unsplash

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s never too early to make a start on corporate and business taxes, and the earlier you start, the more likely it is that you’ll hit the filing deadline. As outlined by the Government of Canada , “File your return no later than six months after the end of each tax year. The tax year of a corporation is its fiscal period. When the corporation’s tax year ends on the last day of a month, file the return by the last day of the sixth month after the end of the tax year. When the last day of the tax year is not the last day of a month, file the return by the same day of the sixth month after the end of the tax year.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Being prepared is the best way to ensure your business or corporation will hit tax filing deadlines, and it also means that reporting from departments or stakeholders has plenty of time to be submitted. Making an early start on these documents is essential in order to hit firm government deadlines. Ensuring your business or corporation tax records and returns are of the highest standard means that you’ll be less likely to make mistakes in your submissions. Covering accounting and tax topics such as partnership accounting, performance measurement, master budgets, cost volume profit (CVP) analysis, and cash flow statements in independent education can help you to gain an edge in your tax filings – or it could help you to gain a sought-after position.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A great place to start with mastering such topics is with The Premium Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle , which covers all the above concepts and more. It’s available now for the 15 per cent further reduced price of $36.86 for a limited time only as a part of a Pre-Black Friday Sale. The bundle includes 16 essential courses covering accounting and CPA certification, divided into 453 easily digestible lessons spanning 59 hours of content delivered by top-rated tutors such as Robert Steele, a CPA and tax professional with a high instructor rating of 4.4/5 stars. Prices are subject to change.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.