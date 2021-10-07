‘It’s just wonderful’ Tanzanian writer Gurnah says on winning Nobel Prize By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah who won the 2021 Noble Prize in Literature, poses for the media at his home in Kent, Britain, October 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) – Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, said on Thursday it was just wonderful to win the prize and that he was honoured to be recognised with an award that has been given to such a huge list of accomplished writers.

“I think its just brilliant and wonderful,” Gurnah told Reuters when asked how he felt to win the prize. “I am very grateful to the Swedish Academy for nominating me and my work.”

“It’s just great – its just a big prize, and such a huge list of wonderful writers – I am still taking it in,” he said. “It was such a complete surprise that I really had to wait until I heard it announced before I could believe it.”

Asked if he was drinking champagne or dancing for joy, he said: “No” with a laugh.

