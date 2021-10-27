It’s Down To The Wire As The Final Four Contestants Find Out Who Will Make Their Ideal Match On The Finale Of ‘Love Locked!’

Roommates, after weeks of watching the contestants go through various hurdles in an effort to find the love of their lives, the time has finally come to find out which couple will be crowned the winner of ‘Love Locked!’ In the season finale, there are only two couples left on ‘Love Locked’ and if you thought the final reveal would be without a little drama, you thought wrong.

At the beginning of ‘Love Locked’ 12 single men and women were put in a house to see if they could find their ultimate love match—and while many exited the house without a new relationship, four people are left standing in the quest to determine the winner.

Only Kelsey, Keith, Naeem and Tokyo remain in the ‘Love Locked’ house and before we find out who wins, the couples have a little fun. To loosen things up, they are set up with a couple’s dance class, a sexy photoshoot and finally a romantic dessert for two where they can talk about their journey thus far.

When they are informed at the final reveal that they will have to vote on the person they believe has not found their ideal match, the claws come out when the vote results in a tie! Tokyo attempts to ruin the chemistry between Kelsey and Keith just before the winner is announced.

So, which couple will be named the winners of ‘Love Locked’ season one? Check out the latest episode to find out…and thanks for tuning in all season!

