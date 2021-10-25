Itau forecasts Brazil downturn in 2022

Article content SAO PAULO — Brazil’s economy is likely to shrink next year as the central bank hikes interest rates amid concerns over more government spending, analysts at Latin America’s largest bank said on Monday, drawing a rebuke from Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Economists at Itau Unibanco revised their 2022 economic growth forecast to -0.5% from 0.5%, adding that they expect Brazil’s benchmark interest rate will climb to 11.25% as the central bank attempts to keep inflation in check.

Article content The bank had previously seen interest rates peaking at 9%. Brazilian stocks and the real currency took a beating last week after the government of President Jair Bolsonaro – who is expected to run for re-election next year – moved to raise the nation’s constitutional spending cap, sending four key Treasury officials to the exits https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-stocks-currency-plunge-rate-futures-rise-fiscal-fears-2021-10-21. A looser fiscal outlook will force the central bank to make even more aggressive rate hikes, choking off a fragile recovery from a deep COVID-19 recession, Itau forecast. The analysts now project interest rate hikes of 150 basis points at policy meetings this week and in December, up from increases of a full percentage point in recent meetings.