Italy’s police arrest Stellantis manager in U.S. diesel emissions enquiry By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Sergio Pasini, a manager at former carmaker Fiat Chrysler, now part of the Stellantis group, was arrested in Italy, police said on Wednesday, with sources close to the matter adding the arrest was part of a U.S. inquiry into diesel emissions rigging.

“We confirm the arrest,” police told Reuters, replying to an email.

The arrest follows an indictment in the U.S. earlier this year on charges that included conspiring to rig diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, one of the sources said.

A second source also said the arrest took place on Monday near the northern Italian city of Ferrara.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

