Italy’s PM “confident” G20 summit will reach commitment for WTO reform By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
20
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy’s Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government’s new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister said on Friday he was confident that the meeting of the Group of 20 rich countries at the end of October would reach a strong commitment to reform the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Mario Draghi said at a conference in Rome that trade had to be kept “open, fair and transparent” in order for companies, consumers but also workers to benefit from it.

He added that the G20 needed to “tackle protectionism on health products, essential to ensure we have the tools to fight this pandemic and prevent future ones”, by defending the free circulation of vaccines and the raw materials needed to produce them.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR