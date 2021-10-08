Italy’s PM “confident” G20 summit will reach commitment for WTO reform By Reuters

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s Prime Minister said on Friday he was confident that the meeting of the Group of 20 rich countries at the end of October would reach a strong commitment to reform the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Mario Draghi said at a conference in Rome that trade had to be kept “open, fair and transparent” in order for companies, consumers but also workers to benefit from it.
He added that the G20 needed to “tackle protectionism on health products, essential to ensure we have the tools to fight this pandemic and prevent future ones”, by defending the free circulation of vaccines and the raw materials needed to produce them.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.