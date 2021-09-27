Italy’s OTB chairman sees organic sales growth of 20% in coming years By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A model presents a creation by Dutch designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women’s ready-to-wear collection for Viktor & Rolf fashion house during Paris Fashion Week September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo

ROME (Reuters) – Italian fashion group OTB expects annual organic sales growth of 20% in coming years and has “very ambitious targets” as the industry as a whole starts to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Renzo Rosso said.

“The coming months will certainly be positive for the sector, there are growth trends which will translate in a relaunch of the whole industry,” Rosso said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that, given customers “want to change, have fun, go out and wear (new) clothes” the fashion sector would be able to “return to pre-pandemic levels, and maybe exceed them”.

OTB – which stands for Only The Brave – owns brands including Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf and took over Jil Sander from Japanese retailer Onward Holdings in March.

Rosso has said that the group aimed for an important acquisition when the time was right and that it also aimed to list in some years.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR