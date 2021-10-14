Italy’s Leonardo is “injured party” in Boeing 787 component issue By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Leonardo said on Thursday it was an “injured party” after one of its sub-suppliers had allegedly provided improperly manufactured components for Boeing (NYSE:)’s 787 Dreamliner.
Boeing Co and U.S. regulators said Thursday that some titanium 787 Dreamliner parts were improperly manufactured over the past three years.
“The sub-supplier is under scrutiny by prosecutors therefore Leonardo is injured party and will not bear any potential costs associated with this issue,” the Italian state-controlled defence group said in a statement.
Leonardo added that the company, Manufacturing Processes Specification (MPS), was no longer its supplier.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
